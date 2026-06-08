2026 Outlook: Marcus Mariota

Mariota figures to get taken late in two-QB drafts by those managers who take Jayden Daniels with a very early-round selection. That makes sense - Mariota stepped in admirably for Daniels last year and scored 20-plus Fantasy points (six-point TDs) in half of his eight starts (17.4 or fewer in the other half). For everyone else, Mariota isn't worth drafting - he should be found off waivers if Daniels were to miss playing time.

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