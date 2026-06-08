2026 Outlook: Max Klare

The Rams selected Klare in the second round of the NFL Draft from Ohio State, and he will compete for a prominent role this year. We don't recommend drafting Klare in most redraft leagues, and he's a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. In 2025 with the Buckeyes, Klare had 43 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns on 56 targets in 14 games. He has the potential to be a quality Fantasy option, but the Rams are loaded at tight end with Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson. The good news is the Rams use plenty of multiple-tight-end sets. But Klare could struggle to post consistent production, which is why we don't recommend drafting him in most formats. At best, you can add Klare off the waiver wire during the season if he's playing well.

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