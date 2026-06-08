2026 Outlook: Michael Mayer

Mayer could be a sneaky Fantasy option this season, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. At best, you can add Mayer off the waiver wire if he starts the season playing well for the Raiders. Las Vegas has questions at receiver with Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech as the top three guys atop the depth chart. As a result, the Raiders could use Mayer in tandem with Brock Bowers, and Mayer may get more targets than expected given his role in the offense. Obviously, Mayer would benefit the most if Bowers were to miss any time due to injury, and Mayer had four games in 2025 with at least five targets, averaging 11.8 PPR points per game over that span. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Mayer could be a surprise low-end starter in 2026, even when Bowers is healthy.

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