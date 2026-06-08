2026 Outlook: Michael Pittman

Pittman was traded to the Steelers in the offseason after six seasons in Indianapolis. He has been a Fantasy stalwart for the past five seasons, missing just three games while earning at least 111 targets per year and catching 68.7% of his targets over that span. Unfortunately, his yards per game really crashed the past two seasons after his career year in 2023. We do not expect much of a bounce-back in Pittsburgh, and would not draft him before Round 9 in a full-PPR league. Mike McCarthy's offense should bring more wide receiver targets, but Pittman will be competing with DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard to earn targets from a 42-year-old QB who has not topped 4,000 yards passing since 2021. Pittman is best viewed as a WR4 or bye-week replacement.

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