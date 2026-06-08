2026 Outlook: Michael Trigg

Trigg is an interesting prospect, even though he wasn't drafted. The nearly 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end is much more of a receiver, grabbing 50 of 85 targets at Baylor last year for 694 yards (13.9 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. He has the prototypical size and arms that matchup nightmares at tight end typically have, and he's physical and speedy, but he's raw as a route runner and had some issues with drops in 2025 and his behavior for multiple years. He'll try to carve out a role for the Cowboys this preseason, but it's likely he won't be a Fantasy asset for a while, especially as long as Dallas has several reliable targets in the passing game. He's at best a late-round dart throw in Dynasty leagues.

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