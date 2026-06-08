2026 Outlook: Nick Folk

Folk is projected to kick for the Falcons this season, a team that has multiple exciting Fantasy options but not necessarily a souped-up offense. Tua Tagovailoa figures to be Atlanta's quarterback to begin the year, and his offenses have limited placekickers to 32 or fewer field goal attempts in four of six seasons. Kevin Stefanski, the new head coach in Atlanta, had his Browns teams attempted 32 or fewer field goals in five of his six seasons there. And Folk has connected 82.1% or fewer of his field-goal attempts in three of his past four seasons, including a combined 8 of 14 from 50-plus yards. This isn't the kicker to go with, at least not to start the season.

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