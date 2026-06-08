2026 Outlook: Noah Gray

Gray will again be the No. 2 tight end for the Chiefs in 2026, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Travis Kelce decided to postpone retirement and play in 2026, which should mean limited production for Gray once again. He only averaged 2.4 PPR points per game in 2025, and it's doubtful he'll be Fantasy relevant as long as Travis Kelce remains healthy this year.

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