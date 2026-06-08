2026 Outlook: Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is coming off last year's torn ACL and LCL in his knee, which he suffered in Week 15. He's hopeful to be ready for Week 1, and his health is worth monitoring heading into the season. Mahomes is still considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and he should be drafted with a mid-round pick in one-quarterback leagues. In multiple-QB formats, Mahomes is worth drafting no later than Round 4. Prior to getting injured, Mahomes was having his best Fantasy season since 2022 at 23.6 points per game. Part of that was due to him setting a career high for rushing yards (422) and rushing touchdowns (five) in just 14 games, but it's hard to imagine him relying on his legs this season due to the injury. The Chiefs also invested heavily in their backfield with the additions of Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado and Emmett Johnson, and Kansas City will try to take pressure off Mahomes with the ground game. That said, Travis Kelce is back in 2026, Rashee Rice is healthy, and the Chiefs have Eric Bieniemy back as the offensive coordinator (Mahomes averaged 28.4 Fantasy points per game when Bieniemy was the OC from 2018-22). Hopefully, Mahomes is healthy for Week 1, and he can once again be a standout Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

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