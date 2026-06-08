2026 Outlook: Rashee Rice

Rice will hopefully play a full season in 2026, and he has the chance to be a top-five Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth drafting as early as Round 2 in all formats. Rice has played a combined 12 games in the past two seasons due to injury and suspension, but he's been fantastic when on the field. He averaged 16.2 PPR points per game in four games in 2024 and 18.8 PPR points in eight games in 2025. Rice averaged 9.8 targets per game last season, and he should lead the Chiefs in targets this year. The receiving corps is thin, with Rice, Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce the top three options in the passing game, and Rice should continue to get plenty of attention from Patrick Mahomes. Now, Mahomes is coming back from a torn ACL and LCL in his knee, so keep an eye on his health. And Kansas City will likely focus more on the ground game after adding Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado, and Emmett Johnson this offseason. Rice also underwent a clean-up surgery on his knee in May, so keep an eye on his health in training camp. But Rice's production over the past two years and his role in the offense make him an exciting Fantasy option. If he stays healthy, then Rice could be among the best Fantasy receivers this season.

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