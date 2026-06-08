2026 Outlook: Rashod Bateman

Now in his sixth NFL season, Bateman is only worth drafting in very deep leagues. After scoring nine touchdowns in 2024, Bateman followed that up with only 224 yards and two TDs in 2025. He has averaged more than 8.6 PPR points per game only once and has never topped 72 targets in a season. Also, Bateman faces increased target competition from rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Bateman is a good downfield threat for Lamar Jackson, but not a reliable Fantasy option.

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