Although Johnson received summer hype to take over a role similar to the one David Montgomery filled for Ben Johnson during his tenure as Lions offensive coordinator, he was ultimately surpassed by rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai. A preseason injury put Johnson behind to begin with, but Monangai greatly exceeded expectations and will return as the clear-cut No. 2 back on the Bears roster. Thus, Johnson is not worth rostering in Fantasy leagues.
2026 Outlook: Roschon Johnson
2026 fantasy player outlook for Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
-
Roschon Johnson Fantasy Outlook
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-