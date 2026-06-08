2026 Outlook: Roschon Johnson

Although Johnson received summer hype to take over a role similar to the one David Montgomery filled for Ben Johnson during his tenure as Lions offensive coordinator, he was ultimately surpassed by rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai. A preseason injury put Johnson behind to begin with, but Monangai greatly exceeded expectations and will return as the clear-cut No. 2 back on the Bears roster. Thus, Johnson is not worth rostering in Fantasy leagues.

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