2026 Outlook: Ryan Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald is not a kicker we suggest drafting in 2026. He had a mixed bag of a rookie season, struggling from distance and missing three extra points. Even if he makes some improvement in those areas, the Panthers offense is not one that scores enough points, as evidenced by his meager 30 extra-point attempts. If things look different, you may consider streaming Fitzgerald indoors against a bad defense, but you will do so with very little confidence.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation