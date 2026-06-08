2026 Outlook: Sam Howell

Howell will compete with Joe Milton for the backup QB job in Dallas behind Dak Prescott. Since his time as a starter for the Commanders, we've seen Howell barely play, first as a backup in Seattle and then in Philadelphia. Maybe his time spent with the Commanders and Eagles will be more valuable to the Cowboys than anything he contributes on the field. Until he finds playing time with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, he shouldn't be on Fantasy rosters.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation