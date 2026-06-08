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2026 Outlook: Sam Howell

2026 fantasy player outlook for Sam Howell, QB, Dallas Cowboys

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Howell will compete with Joe Milton for the backup QB job in Dallas behind Dak Prescott. Since his time as a starter for the Commanders, we've seen Howell barely play, first as a backup in Seattle and then in Philadelphia. Maybe his time spent with the Commanders and Eagles will be more valuable to the Cowboys than anything he contributes on the field. Until he finds playing time with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, he shouldn't be on Fantasy rosters.

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