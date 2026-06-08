Roush jumped onto draft radars after an impressive size/speed combination at the combine despite being utilized mostly as a blocking tight end at Stanford. He will play the in-line Y tight end position in Ben Johnson's scheme, but he is unlikely to surpass Cole Kmet or Colston Loveland as a rookie. He may see some extended work in 13 personnel packages. Roush is not worth rostering in Fantasy leagues.
2026 Outlook: Sam Roush
2026 fantasy player outlook for Sam Roush, TE, Chicago Bears
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
-
Sam Roush Fantasy Outlook
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-