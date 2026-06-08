2026 Outlook: Samaje Perine

Perine should play on third downs and maybe have a good Fantasy week here or there, but Fantasy managers do not need to draft him unless they are speculating on a Chase Brown handcuff. It's not clear what the workload would look like if Brown were to miss time, but Perine would likely benefit. You can stash him in deep leagues, but the best bet is to add him off the waiver wire if Brown is out.

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