2026 Outlook: Seth McGowan

The Colts drafted McGowan in Round 7 of the 2026 NFL Draft to compete with D.J. Giddens for the backup role behind Jonathan Taylor. Whoever wins this battle will be worth a roster spot early in the season in case something happens to Taylor. McGowan did score 12 touchdowns in his final college season, but he is also age 24 and never topped 1,000 yards rushing in a college season. In Dynasty, don't take McGowan before Round 4 in a rookie draft. Pay attention to the reports on camp battles before you choose to roster Giddens or McGowan in redraft.

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