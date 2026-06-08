2026 Outlook: Ted Hurst

Hurst won't likely be drafted in most redraft leagues unless he makes a lot of noise in training camp for Tampa Bay. Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and potentially Jalen McMillan should all begin the year ahead of him on the depth chart. But Hurst is an early-declare wide receiver with prototypical NFL size and athleticism who had a 32.9% receiving share at Georgia State in 2025. He could beat out McMillan, and Godwin's health and age could provide even more opportunities as the year goes on. For now, view Hurst as a late-round dart throw in redraft. In rookie drafts, he should not be drafted before Round 3. If he starts getting buzz in camp, don't be shy about reacting to it.

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