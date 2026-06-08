2026 Outlook: Travis Etienne

Etienne joined the Saints and figures to be their lead back in 2026. He scored a career-high 13 touchdowns last year and had his most efficient season as a rusher since his rookie campaign. It may be a small downgrade in offensive environment going to New Orleans, but Etienne could make up for that by earning a larger snap share. A key will be his role in the passing game. The Saints had a 13% running back target share last year compared to 17% for Jacksonville. If Etienne is the primary pass catcher out of the backfield, that may not matter, but if he is sharing passing downs, his value could take a hit in full-PPR leagues. Rank him as a low-end RB2 worth a Round 4 pick in full-PPR leagues, but he could move up to Round 3 if the Saints decide to move on from Alvin Kamara.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation