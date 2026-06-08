2026 Outlook: Travis Kelce

Based on early ADP data, this is the first time Kelce might not get drafted as a top-five tight end since 2014. We'll see if that stays the same in August, but Kelce is now a late-round option in the majority of leagues. You can see why, since he considered retirement this offseason and will turn 37 in October. But we consider Kelce a top-10 Fantasy tight end coming into the year. As long as Patrick Mahomes (knee) is ready to play in Week 1, that connection should still be strong, and Kelce was solid in 2025 in 14 games with Mahomes. During that span, Kelce averaged 12.8 PPR points, and the only tight ends who finished better than that were Trey McBride, George Kittle, Brock Bowers and Tucker Kraft. Things fell apart for Kelce in the final three games last season -- he averaged just 4.8 PPR points over that stretch -- so keep that in mind with Mahomes' rehab. And we have to hope Kelce can coexist for a full season with Rashee Rice, as well as an improved run game with the addition of Kenneth Walker III. But given the cost, Kelce is worth the risk, and he didn't postpone retirement to not be a key player in another potential Kansas City Super Bowl run. Kelce should still have a quality campaign in 2026.

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