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2026 Outlook: Will Kacmarek

2026 fantasy player outlook for Will Kacmarek, TE, Miami Dolphins

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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A third-rounder out of Ohio State, Kacmarek will compete for playing time this preseason with the Dolphins. It's not expected that he'll be a factor in Fantasy. Kacmarek caught 65 passes in five seasons (three with Ohio before transferring) and profiles far more as a reliable blocker than a pass-catcher, though he does have clean hands (zero drops). Kacmarek will matter more to the Dolphins than he will to Fantasy managers.

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