2026 Outlook: Will Shipley

Shipley seems destined to be the Eagles' part-time passing-downs back, even in the event Saquon Barkley misses time. Tank Bigsby joined the team just before the season last year and averaged more carries per game than Shipley had touches per game. Even in Week 18, when Barkley was out, Shipley had one carry to Bigsby's 16. Until Shipley finds meaningful playing time, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother adding him to rosters.

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