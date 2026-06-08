2026 Outlook: Xavier Smith

Smith will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Rams this season behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Smith has minimal Fantasy value this year. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. This is Smith's third season in the NFL, and in two years with the Rams, he has combined for 20 catches for 309 yards and no touchdowns on 26 targets, and he added four carries for 36 yards. Barring an injury, we don't expect Smith to make a significant Fantasy impact in 2026, but if he does, then you can add him off the waiver wire during the season.

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