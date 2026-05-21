Fantasy Football 2026 Rams deep dive: Player outlooks, players to target, avoid at ADP and more

We are full go with our preparation for the upcoming Fantasy season, which means it's time to write all the player outlooks for this year. I'm privileged to get the NFC West, and we're going to do team-by-team previews as well. Here, you get to see all the interesting information I find about the Rams.



I'll highlight players to target, as well as others to avoid. And you'll get a good idea of what the Rams can hopefully do in 2026.



Let's see if Los Angeles is a Fantasy destination for you this year.

Team Breakdown

Offensive coordinator: Nate Scheelhaase (replaces Mike LaFleur)

Key addition: CB Trent McDuffie (via trade from Kansas City)

Draft picks of note: QB Ty Simpson (Round 1 from Alabama), TE Max Klare (Round 2 from Ohio State), WR CJ Daniels (Round 6 from Miami)

2026 strength of schedule: No. 13 (opponents combined 2025 record: 148-139-2)

2025 numbers of note

Points for: No. 1 at 518 (30.5 per game)

Passing yards: No. 1 at 4,557 (268.1 per game)

Passing attempts: No. 5 at 598

Rushing yards: No. 7 at 2,152 (126.6 per game)

Rushing attempts: No. 17 at 465

Players to target based on Average Draft Position

1. Matthew Stafford



Stafford had an amazing season in 2025 when he was the NFL MVP, and he set a career-high with 46 passing touchdowns. He added 4,707 passing yards, which was the fourth best of his career, and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 1 yard. Stafford averaged an NFL-best 26.1 Fantasy points per game, which was his first time over 20 Fantasy points since 2021, and we'll see if he can repeat that performance this season. He's 38, but Stafford benefits from playing with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, along with Sean McVay as the head coach. We have some concerns about Stafford being dominant again in 2026 at his age, but he offers too much upside to ignore. He should be drafted as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option with a mid-round pick in one-quarterback leagues, and he's a Round 3 pick in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Stafford is QB13 based on his FantasyPros ADP, but you can draft him at No. 163 overall, which is amazing if accurate.



2. Kyren Williams



All Williams does is produce, and Fantasy managers should continue to treat him as a low-end No. 1/high-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. He is worth drafting in Round 3 in all formats. Williams has averaged at least 15.5 PPR points for three seasons in a row, and he has at least 1,480 total yards, 34 receptions, and 13 total touchdowns in each of the past two years. Williams will continue to share touches with Blake Corum, which keeps Williams from being an elite Fantasy option. But Williams should remain the primary running back for the Rams and work at the goal line, and he should once again have a standout campaign in 2026. It's not a bad idea to handcuff Williams with Corum, but Williams is a great running back to lead your Fantasy roster this season. The FantasyPros ADP has Williams as a steal at No. 46 overall as RB17, and I would love to get him at that spot.



3. Blake Corum



Corum will once again be the No. 2 running back for the Rams this season, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in the majority of leagues as a flex. Williams remains the lead running back for the Rams, but Corum gets enough touches to be useful in tandem with Williams. If Williams ever missed any time due to injury, then Corum would be a must-start running back in all leagues. In 2025, Corum had 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns and caught eight passes for 36 yards on 14 targets. He averaged 7.2 PPR points per game, but he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row from Week 13-16, which was a big boost to Fantasy managers in the playoffs. Corum is one of the best lottery ticket running backs you can have on your roster in 2026, and you can draft him at No. 101 overall as RB37 based on the FantasyPros ADP.

Players to Avoid Based on Average Draft Position

1. Davante Adams



Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 14, which was amazing since he did that in 14 games. He also added another touchdown in the NFL playoffs. But he was 44th in receptions with 60 and tied for 34th in receiving yards with 789. There are concerns Adams, 33, could be slowing down, and he's only worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Round 5. In the seven games last season where Adams failed to score a touchdown, including the playoffs, Adams averaged just 9.3 PPR points and had just two games with more than 12 PPR points. Adams benefits from playing for McVay and with Stafford, but his Fantasy production could suffer if his touchdowns decrease. That said, he plays for McVay and with Stafford, which still gives him a chance to post quality production, even at his age. However, I don't love his FantasyPros ADP at No. 48 overall as WR23.

2026 Prediction

The Rams had an amazing season in 2025, but they fell short of reaching Super Bowl LX when they lost to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. This season, I expect the Rams to win the NFC West and compete for the Super Bowl again. This team is stacked.



The defense got better with the addition of McDuffie, who is a top-tier cornerback, and by keeping defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who was considered to be a head-coaching candidate. And we know the offense can once again be dominant.



Stafford won't win the NFL MVP again, but he should be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback. And Nacua will have another outstanding campaign and justify Fantasy managers drafting him in the top-five overall picks.



I expect Adams to regress and play more like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but he'll still have plenty of positive moments. And it will be interesting to see which tight end emerges from the glut they have in Los Angeles -- I like Terrance Ferguson the best -- but none of them will be consistent Fantasy contributors.



Williams will lead the backfield again and perform like a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back. Corum will be a potential flex in tandem with Williams, but you'll only start Corum in most leagues if Williams gets hurt and misses any time.