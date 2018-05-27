2018 Indy 500: Live updates, results, lineup, start time, live stream, schedule
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's Indianapolis 500
Danica Patrick will get behind the wheel professionally one more time for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon. The Indy 500 is set to kick off at 12:20 p.m. ET, preceding the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later in the day. The race is the featured middle event of one of the biggest days in racing, kicking off with the Monaco Grand Prix on the Formula 1 circuit earlier in the day.
Patrick qualified seventh and will start her final race from the third row, along with a pair of former champions in Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon. Ed Carpenter, Patrick's car owner, showed off the fastest speed in qualifying and is expected to start from the pole in all-Chevrolet Row 1 alongside Simon Pagenaud and Will Power.
There is sure to be plenty of drama around the Brickyard in IndyCar's Super Bowl of racing on Sunday afternoon.
Here's more information on Sunday's action including the starting lineup, as well as how to watch the race.
Starting lineup for the 2018 Indianapolis 500
Row 1:
1. Ed Carpenter
2. Simon Pagenaud
3. Will Power
Row 2:
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Sebastien Bourdais
6. Spencer Pigot
Row 3:
7. Danica Patrick
8. Helio Castroneves (2009, 2002, 2001 winner)
9. Scott Dixon (2008 winner)
Row 4:
10. Tony Kanaan (2013 winner)
11. Matheus Leist
12. Marco Andretti
Row 5:
13. Zachary Claman De Malo
14. Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014 winner)
15. Charlie Kimball
Row 6:
16. Takuma Sato (2017 winner)
17. Kyle Kaiser
18. Robert Wickens
Row 7:
19. James Davison
20. Max Chilton
21. Carlos Munoz
Row 8:
22. Gabby Chaves
23. Stefan Wilson
24. Sage Karam
Row 9:
25. Zach Veach
26. Oriol Servia
27. JR Hildebrand
Row 10:
28. Jay Howard
29. Ed Jones
30. Graham Rahal
Row 11:
31. Jack Harvey
32. Alexander Rossi (2016 winner)
33. Conor Daly
How to watch the Indianapolis 500
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 27
Time: 12:20 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/500 miles
TV: ABC
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live updates
Follow along with all of the action from Indy with our live blog. If the stream isn't working for you, click here.
