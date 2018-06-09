Belmont Stakes 2018 winner, final results: Justify pulls away to win 13th Triple Crown, Gronkowski second

Justify, without a doubt. The undefeated thoroughbred became the 13th horse to win the American Triple Crown on Saturday at the Belmont Stakes, grabbing the hole shot out of Post 1 and never giving up the lead. After trouncing through the mud at the Kentucky Derby, bursting out of the gate at the Preakness Stakes and setting himself up for a chance at giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his second Triple Crown in four years, the Apollo Curse conqueror absolutely dominated Belmont Park's 1.5-mile track, cementing his name in racing history with a cruise down the back stretch.

Baffert's other Belmont contender -- long shot Restoring Hope -- surprised out of the gate by sticking in second place before Gronkowski, the European star named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, pulled into the No. 2 spot. But Justify just downright dominated the race from start to finish, at one point gaining a two-length lead, and overcoming a push from Bravazo as he stormed toward the finish line with a triumphant stride and an 11-length lead that will go down in history.

Justify takes his place among legends. pic.twitter.com/g3m54FmQ1K — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 9, 2018

In capturing the Triple Crown, Justify also became the first horse to win the Belmont Stakes out of Post 1 since 2003, capturing his third victory in five weeks after two straight races out of Post 7.

Hofburg, who entered the race as oddsmakers' No. 2 choice, finished in third, while Vino Rosso, a popular Kentucky Derby sleeper, came in at fourth. Here's the full results from the race.

150th Belmont Stakes results

Position, horse 1. Justify 2. Gronkowski 3. Hofburg 4. Vino Rosso 5. Tenfold 6. Bravazo 7. Free Drop Billy 8. Restoring Hope 9. Blended Citizen 10. Noble Indy

CBS Sports was with you throughout the day at Belmont Park. Catch up on all the action from the Belmont with our live updates below.

