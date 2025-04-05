Both men's and women's college basketball are close to naming their respective champions, and there are plenty of other games in the NBA, NHL and MLB this weekend. Bettors looking to place wagers on any of these games can use the latest Caesars promo code, which gives new users the ability to double their winnings over 10 bets after an initial wager of $1 when they use the Caesars promo code CBSDYW.

Here's a closer look at the latest Caesars promo, including how to claim it and how it stacks up to offers from other sportsbooks. Then, we'll dive into what games are on this weekend.

How to sign up for the latest Caesars promo

Caesars' latest promo code is available only to first-time users who are 21 or older and who reside in a state in which Caesars operates. Here's a step-by-step look at signing up for Caesars Sportsbook and using the latest Caesars promo code.

When on Caesars Sportsbook, click "SIGN UP." Enter your personal information, including name, email, address and date of birth. Enable location services if asked to confirm you're in a state where Caesars is available. When prompted, enter Caesars promo code CBSDYW in order to access the latest promotion. Make your first deposit using any available deposit method such as PayPal, Venmo, debit card, credit card or bank transfer. Place your first wager of at least $1 in order to receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Once you place a first bet of at least $1, your next 10 bets will receive 100% profit boosts. It doesn't matter if your first bet wins or loses. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each rewarded profit boost is $2,500. These profit boosts expire after 14 days. You can find the full terms and conditions for this Caesars promotion can be found here.

Sportsbook offers

Caesars and many of the other top sportsbooks are offering new-user promotions this weekend. Here's how Caesars' promotion compares to what FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Fanatics and bet365 are offering.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet $30, get $300 in bonus bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Fanatics, DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 are all offering "bet and get" promotions where initial wagers net the user bonus bets. DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 all offer new users bonus bets after initial bets of $5. DraftKings and bet365 offer $150 in bonus bets while FanDuel's offer is for $200, but you must win your first bet with FanDuel to receive those bonus bets. Fanatics' bet and get promotion is available in select states and returns a maximum of $300 in bonus bets for a minimum of $30. If you place a first bet of at least $10 for each of the first three days on the platform, you will receive $100 in bonus bets for each day.

Fanatics' national promotion is first-bet insurance that covers each of your first bets over your first 10 days with the sportsbook. You receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets up to $100 for each of those 10 days, returning a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets, though to receive that maximum amount, you'd have to place a wager of at least $100 as your first bet for each of those first 10 days with Fanatics and lose each of those wagers. BetMGM is also running a first-bet insurance that returns up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This promotion covers only your first bet with the sportsbook, and in order to receive that $1,500 in bonus bets, you'd have to place at least a $1,500 bet as your first wager with BetMGM and that bet would need to lose.

What sports are on this week?

The annual men's and women's college basketball tournaments are down to four teams each. UConn faces South Carolina, which won it all last year, in the title game Sunday. In the men's tournament, Florida and Auburn face off with the winner taking on the Duke-Houston winner. Those games are Saturday and the championship game is Monday.

The NBA regular season is nearly complete, and some notable games this weekend are the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Detroit Pistons Saturday and the Denver Nuggets taking on the Indiana Pacers Sunday.

The NHL is also wrapping up its regular season soon, and all eyes are on Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record on Friday. Ovechkin can break the record this weekend when the Caps face the New York Islanders Sunday.

MLB action began in full last week and we've got good games on the schedule this weekend. Some of the more noteworthy weekend series include the Philadelphia Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres against the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles visiting the Kansas City Royals.

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Bettors should know limits and be cautious when placing wagers. Bettors also should know that there are a number of resources available to them, and Caesars provides its users with information and resources so they can game responsibly. Caesars has tools and resources available, including time and wager limits and voluntary self-exclusion from the sportsbook.

Bettors can also use resources such as 1-800-GAMBLER, The National Council on Problem Gaming and Gamblers Anonymous.