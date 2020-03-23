Coronavirus: Alternative brackets to fill out while quarantined during COVID-19 outbreak

March is usually a great month for sports; the NBA and NHL regular seasons are winding down and, of course, there is the NCAA Tournament. Filling out brackets every March is practically a sport in itself, and people often spend hours debating, researching and second-guessing their picks. Now, with the majority of sports canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, we're left with no brackets to fill out and no games to be glued to. People are trying to fill the sports -- and bracket -- void.

As much as we wish we could give you live sports and an NCAA Tournament for the ages, that's a bit out of our pay grade. March Madness has not just postponed, but completely canceled. But what we can do, however, is give you brackets. All kinds of brackets. Brackets that inspire debate, frustration and drama. That's what it's all about.

So while we can't give you an NCAA bracket that will result in an actual winner, but we can give you the next best thing: A bracket of brackets. Sports, pop culture, music and miscellaneous brackets... you get to choose which is the best of them all.

Gather your loved ones, while staying six feet apart of course, and get ready to start fights over the best SpongeBob meme of all time, the greatest candy, which Taylor Swift song reigns supreme and what Disney Pixar movie should be crowned king.

(CBS Sports is not responsible for the family fights this will cause.)

Let's get to the categories and the candidates.

Sports:

Sports is a good place to start, since many people dying to fill the bracket void are of course, sports fans. These two are rather specific, but even still, they are great time fillers.

Wayne Gretzky or Connor McDavid? Time to find out who the greatest Oilers play of all time is.

It’s March Madness BRACKET SEASON! We’re going to be doing head-to-heads to determine who the Nation’s favourite all-time Oiler is! pic.twitter.com/UyW6TbTdDA — Oilersnation (@OilersnationHQ) March 10, 2020

Best Nuggets player? Why not?!

Alright here’s the new and improved Nuggets March Madness Bracket 😎 pic.twitter.com/S6QkW0aZmZ — Murray Center 🏹📋 (@murray_center27) March 16, 2020

Music:

If the Jonas Brothers were nominated for a sports award it would be for Comeback Player(s) of the Year.

Spent 3 hours making a @jonasbrothers bracket so you could say the quarantine is going well pic.twitter.com/Ozaz7Qr5LX — Molly (@myanchulis) March 17, 2020

If you're in your feels about having to stay inside, pass the time with this Drake bracket.

Made a Drake song bracket for those who are interested pic.twitter.com/Ww4dTeQq9I — Ben Beddoes (@WHSVBen) March 16, 2020

"All Too Well" should be in everyone's Final Four.

my contribution to solving pandemic boredom: the Taylor Swift Songs Bracket. pic.twitter.com/SC7mUi11fA — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) March 15, 2020

One Direction has been broken up for years, but the lasting legacy of these iconic songs lives on. Now rank them.

i couldn't find any one direction brackets so i made one everyone enjoy pic.twitter.com/FDfhF3ftqq — abby 🦩 (@abbyajram) March 15, 2018

This might be the most difficult one to fill out. Don't make us choose!

So I finally made that Disney Songs bracket. Let's get to these polls pic.twitter.com/SqLmJeP6u8 — Declan DeYoung (@deepdishdeclan) March 26, 2018

CBS Sports created their own 90's Pop Song Bracket. Head to our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter account to vote for the first round: Which is the greatest No. 1 hit from back in the day.?

Ignore the fact that two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long filled this one out.

Finally got around to filling out and tweeting the 2000s (2000-2010) hip hop bracket from @randyjcruz



DISCLAIMER: not my bracket. I didn’t seed it. I just fill things out when they’re put in front of me. I’ll pretty much fill out any bracket. I’ll drop everything. pic.twitter.com/wrl8xRD6Mz — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 18, 2020

Emo songs from the early 2000s:

The only bracket that matters pic.twitter.com/3zlEQw7aJy — Jazmin 👻🕸 (@Jaazzzmin_) March 28, 2018

Pop Culture/Movies/TV:

The best part about these brackets is that if you haven't seen the movies or television shows they include you have time to watch them and catch up.

One show I'm almost certain everyone has seen at least once (if not 15 times) is The Office. Michael would be disgusted to learn he's facing off against Toby.

Office March Madness is here! Over the next few weeks we will see which character from The Office is the best! Here is the official 64 team bracket! We will do two regions a day until it is complete! Vote in the tweets below! pic.twitter.com/IuCyQgojDK — Creed Bratton (@Creed_Thoughts2) March 16, 2020

Scott's Tots should NOT have made the cut.

Okay, Dunder Mifflin. It’s time.



Before the 15th anniversary of #TheOffice, let's find out which episode reigns supreme. #Office15 pic.twitter.com/QPa7fdZRq8 — 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚎 (@theofficenbc) March 17, 2020

This one includes shows from multiple generations, so gather your kids/younger cousins/siblings and debate why Fresh Prince is eons better than Big Time Rush.

Sending out the Bat Signal to all DC fans.

Here’s our March Madness bracket! Tune in tonight around 9/8c for the results 😊 pic.twitter.com/s8gXMvaXXg — Worlds of DC (@worldsofdcpod) March 15, 2020

Shifting universes for a moment, here is a much more intense Marvel bracket.

THE MCU CHARACTER BRACKET HAS BEGUN. VOTING FOR EACH POLL IS OPEN 24 HOURS. pic.twitter.com/LEqKYTOOiA — Marvel Cinematic University (@MCUniversityPod) March 16, 2020

Toy Story vs. Good Dinosaur is the easiest decision you'll ever make. The others... not so much.

Having bracket withdrawal?



Here’s a Disney/Pixar movie bracket... pic.twitter.com/L7e9KyV1NX — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 13, 2020

The greatest debate of my childhood: Nickelodeon or Disney?

Nickelodeon vs. Disney Bracket [Voting Polls down below 👇🏾] pic.twitter.com/A0DZg3pbyu — 🎲 (@yourchillness) March 27, 2018

Miscellaneous:

How about a bracket of potatoes? Starch Madness, baby.

here's the blank potato bracket, for all your bracketing needs pic.twitter.com/cNeLSkqqaj — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) March 30, 2018

Let's fight about cereal!

Here it is: The Cereal Bracket



Let me hear your under-seeded Cinderella cereal in the bracket, your Final Four and your Champion! pic.twitter.com/6NDmVwMELe — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 15, 2020

The internet is 70 percent NSFW and 30 percent SpongeBob Memes. Let's rank the latter.

finally... a bracket to determine which spongebob meme reigns supreme so we can put an end to all this madness pic.twitter.com/5xXFszeLhn — kyvid-19 (@kyle4prezident) March 27, 2018

Candy, MTV shows and fast food chains? Check, check and check.

Already VERY bored today so I found a bunch of brackets for me and Nick to debate over :) pic.twitter.com/0HZyBWddLU — amanda (@amandamxrie) March 14, 2020

Fire up the console and blow into the cartridges because it's about to be a Nintendo throwdown.

In the Spirit of March Madness, I've decided to make a bracket of my very own to determine what the best Nintendo Game of All Time is. Please argue below 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dPrmlyFR8W — 𝕯𝖆𝖓 ❐ (@digimane) March 14, 2018

Now we are doing something that has never been done, we are absolutely inventing the game, we have created a "Bracket of Brackets." (We don't actually know if we're the first ones to ever do this, but let's just pretend we are either way.)

Now that you've seen all the brackets, which one is going to be crowned the champ?