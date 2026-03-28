Forever Young will again be in the spotlight as he headlines the nine-horse 2026 Dubai World Cup field on Saturday. The 5-year-old has 11 career wins, including three straight entering this race, as he's piled up nearly $30 million in career earnings. He's coming off notable wins at the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic and the 2026 Saudi Cup. A win in the $12 million Dubai World Cup 2026 would make him horse racing's all-time highest earner.

The latest 2026 Dubai World Cup odds list Forever Young as the 8-13 favorite. Other Dubai World Cup contenders include Meydaan (7-1) and Magnitude (8-1). Post time is at 12:45 p.m. ET at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with temperatures in the low 70s around post time. Before making any 2026 Dubai World Cup picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Gene Menez.

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Menez is one SportsLine's top horse racing expert, and he excels on horse racing's biggest days. In 2024 he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall. Last year he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot. He also hit the late Pick 4 on Kentucky Oaks day for $915.48. In the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. And in November, Menez finished 115th out of 643 entries in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, the biggest live-money handicapping tournament in the country.

And just a few weeks ago, on Fountain of Youth day, he struck big hitting the late Pick 5 for $4,648. Anyone following his horse racing betting advice could have been way up.

For the Dubai World Cup 2026, Menez has handicapped the field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Dubai World Cup predictions

One of Menez's surprising Dubai World Cup picks: He does not like the value of Forever Young, who is fetching a premium price in the odds for this race.

"To be clear: Forever Young is one of the greatest horses of the last 10 years," Menez told SportsLine. "He has won 11 times in 14 starts and earned just shy of $30 million. He has the best speed figures in the race and is the clear horse to beat. But his last loss came in this race last year, six weeks after he won the Saudi Cup, the same race he won this year. So he's not unbeatable. While Forever Young has a great chance to win, there is no point in putting a dime on a horse who's going to be 2-5 or even shorter." See which horses to back here, and see the latest TwinSpires offer code here.

How to make 2026 Dubai World Cup picks, best bets

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who "is set up to run the best race of his life on Saturday." You can see who they are, and get all of Menez's 2026 Dubai World Cup picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Dubai World Cup 2026, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2026 Dubai World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks, all from the expert who nailed a trifecta at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

2026 Dubai World Cup horses, odds