Horse racing glory will be on the line when the country's best 3-year-olds leave the starting gate in the first leg of racing's Triple Crown, the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. A field of 20 is set to run for the roses with one emerging as a Derby winner alongside some of the legends of the sport, including War Admiral, Citation and Secretariat.

Arkansas Derby winner Renegade has been installed as the 4-1 morning-line favorite, but he has multiple angles working against him. No horse has won the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post position since Ferdinand in 1986. In addition, Renegade's outspoken owner, Mike Repole, likes to joke that he has been cursed, but his history of disappointment is real. He is 0-for-8 in the race, and that doesn't include three horses who were forced to scratch from the race, including two (Uncle Mo and Forte) who would've been the favorite.

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While Repole has never tasted Derby success, Bob Baffert has been swimming in it. The Hall of Fame trainer, 73, has won the race six times (excluding 2021 when his Medina Spirit was disqualified from victory after failing a postrace exam), which is tied with Ben Jones for the most ever. On Saturday, Baffert will go for Derby No. 7 with two starters: the $2.4 million Potente (20-1) and speedy longshot Litmus Test (50-1).

Saturday's winner will have the chance to go for the first Triple Crown win since Justify in 2018. Only 13 horses have ever completed the feat of winning all three races. There was a 37-year gap between 1978 and 2015 Triple Crown champions when American Pharoah ended the lengthy drought. Sovereignty won last year's race, but then did not run in the Preakness. The horse then came back for the Belmont and won that race as well.

Weather has played a role on Derby day recently, but the early forecast for Saturday looks clear. It is predicting the skies to be cloudy and the temperature to be in the 50s. There is only a 10% chance of rain.

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Below is all the information you need to know about the 152nd Kentucky Derby.

Where to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 2

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC | Stream: Peacock (subscription required)

2026 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

1 Renegade (4-1)

2 Albus (30-1)

3 Intrepido (50-1)

4 Litmus Test (50-1)

5 Right to Party (30-1)

6 Commandment (6-1)

7 Danon Bourbon (20-1)

8 So Happy (15-1)

9 The Puma (10-1)

10 Wonder Dean (30-1)

11 Incredibolt (20-1)

12 Chief Wallabee (8-1)

13 Silent Tactic (20-1)

14 Potente (20-1)

15 Emerging Market (15-1)

16 Pavlovian (30-1)

17 Six Speed (50-1)

18 Further Ado (6-1)

19 Golden Tempo (30-1)

20 Fulleffort (20-1)

Also eligible:

21 Great White (50-1)

22 Ocelli (50-1)

23 Robusta (50-1)

24 Corona de Oro (50-1)

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed the $1,682 superfecta in last year's race.