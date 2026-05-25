2026 NCAA baseball tournament: Regional pairings, takeaways on road to College World Series

The battle for college baseball's national championship heats up this week with the start of the NCAA tournament, and the selection committee unveiled the 64 teams in contention for the title on Monday.

After it cruised through an increasingly competitive Big Ten and maintained a No. 1 ranking during the entire regular season, UCLA secured the top overall seed and the right to home-field advantage through the super regional round. The Bruins have company in the hunt for a College World Series crown, though, as each of the power conferences boasts multiple top-16 national seeds. No. 2 Georgia Tech from the ACC and No. 3 Georgia from the SEC present the biggest threats to John Savage's club.

New this year is the seeding of the top 32 teams in the bracket. While there are no changes to hosting rights for the top 16 national seeds in the regional round and top eight in the supers, the expansion of the seeding process brings more transparency to the selection committee's bracketing process and guarantees (on paper, at least) more favorable paths for the nation's most prolific teams.

The journey to Omaha, Nebraska, begins Friday across 16 regional sites. Super regionals ensue the following weekend and set the stage for the CWS, which kicks off on June 12 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Nebraska to host "regional of death"

Congratulations are in order for Nebraska, which secured hosting duties for the first time since 2008. Haymarket Park promises to deliver a special atmosphere. The Cornhuskers' reward for playing on their home turf, however, is arguably the toughest regional field of them all. In order to advance beyond the first weekend, they will need to get past an Ole Miss squad whose pitching staff is more emblematic of a top-16 national seed rather than a regional No. 2 and an Arizona State lineup that hits the cover off the baseball.

Not only is the Lincoln Regional stacked with three realistic winners, but the team that emerges as the victor is likely to face a road super regional at Auburn. This path to Omaha is as tough as they come in 2026.

Mississippi State wins host bubble battle

A few fanbases ought to think there was a dereliction of duty on the selection committee's part with regard to the hosting bubble. Those hoping to "call the hogs" in Fayetteville were particularly distressed when the committee unveiled the 16 host sites. Oregon State, a consensus top-10 team in the human polls, also missed out. USC finished ninth in RPI but must hit the road this weekend.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State secured the No. 14 national seed despite going 4-6 in SEC series, losing each of its last three weekends and being swept in two others. They also lost a head-to-head series with the Razorbacks.

"Mississippi State had a very strong conference schedule, grade-A RPI when you look at all the metrics they had," selection committee chair Michael Alford said on ESPN. "And it was more than that. It wasn't really comparing Arkansas to Mississippi State. You had West Virginia in the fold, and they really did a good job in their conference tournament, finishing second in a very competitive conference. You look at Kansas; we rewarded them. They won the regular season and the conference title."

SEC reigns supreme in otherwise balanced field

Each of the four power conferences has multiple regional sites, and seven leagues sent at least two teams into the field. Every corner of the country will be represented well, and all of the biggest conferences should feel as though they have real shots to reach the CWS.

Conference Teams Regional Hosts SEC 12 7 ACC 9 3 Big 12 6 2 Sun Belt 5 1 Big Ten 4 3 Conference USA 3 0 Big West 2 0

Still, the SEC remains the conference to beat. Each of the last six national champions hailed from the dominant league, and nearly half of the top 16 national seeds this year call the SEC home.

Regional fields, pairings

Check out the official NCAA bracket for scheduled start times for all games.

Regional Field Regional Field Los Angeles, Calif. UCLA (1), Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, Saint Mary's Morgantown, W. Va. West Virginia (16), Wake Forest, Kentucky, Binghamton Atlanta, Ga. Georgia Tech (2), Oklahoma, The Citadel, UIC Lawrence, Kan. Kansas (15), Arkansas, Missouri State, Northeastern Athens, Ga. Georgia (3), Boston College, Liberty, Long Island Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State (14), Cincinnati, Louisiana, Lipscomb Auburn, Ala. Auburn (4), UCF, NC State, Milwaukee Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska (13), Ole Miss, Arizona State, South Dakota State Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (5), Tennessee, East Carolina, VCU College Station, Texas Texas A&M (12), USC, Texas State, Lamar Austin, Texas Texas (6), UC Santa Barbara, Tarleton State, Holy Cross Eugene, Ore. Oregon (11), Oregon State, Washington State, Yale Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama (7), Oklahoma State, SC Upstate, Alabama State Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State (10), Coastal Carolina, Northern Illinois, St. John's Gainesville, Fla. Florida (8), Miami, Troy, Rider Hattiesburg, Miss. Southern Miss (9), Virginia, Jacksonville State, Little Rock