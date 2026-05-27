Marlins vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, May 27 from proven model

The Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins are hoping to find momentum and gain ground in their respective divisional chases. One of them can take a step in the right direction when they teams face off in the rubber match of their interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. Miami took the opener 8-2 before Toronto rebounded for an 8-1 victory on Tuesday. Eury Perez (3-6, 4.91 ERA) gets the ball for the Marlins, while the Blue Jays go with veteran Kevin Gausman (4-3, 3.23) for a getaway matchup. Miami (26-30) is well behind the Braves in the NL East, while Toronto (25-29) has work to do before catching the Rays and Yankees in the AL East.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is a -157 favorite on the money line (risk $157 to win $100) while Miami is at +136 in the latest Marlins vs. Blue Jays odds. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the Marlins vs. Blue Jays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Blue Jays:

Marlins vs. Blue Jays money line Blue Jays -157, Marlins +136 Marlins vs. Blue Jays over/under 7.5 runs Marlins vs. Blue Jays run line Blue Jays -1.5 (+136) Marlins vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Marlins vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blue Jays vs. Marlins, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Marlins are among the most-successful Over plays, 33-21-1 overall including 16-5-1 on the road (76.2%). The Over hit in both games so far this series (10 and 9 runs scored). Toronto averages over one run more at home on average compared to their road split.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Marlins' Kyle Stowers and Otto Lopez. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto and Yohendrick Pinango. The model projects 9.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 67% of simulations. Get the Marlins vs. Blue Jays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Marlins picks

After simulating every pitch of Marlins vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Marlins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.