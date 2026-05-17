An interleague matchup on MLB Rivalry Weekend has the Seattle Mariners hosting the San Diego Padres on 'Sunday Night Baseball'. Seattle (22-25) has dropped the first two games of this series, including a 7-4 defeat on Saturday. San Diego (27-18) is seeking its first three-game winning streak since April 18-21. George Kirby (5-2, 2.84 ERA) will take the ball for the Mariners, countered by Lucas Giolito, who will make his first appearance of the season after going 10-4 last year with Boston.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Padres have defeated the Mariners in five straight dating back to last season. The latest Mariners vs. Padres odds list Seattle as the -162 favorite on the money line (risk $162 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Padres vs. Mariners picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Padres and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Mariners:

Mariners vs. Padres money line Mariners -162, Padres +135 Mariners vs. Padres over/under 7.5 runs Mariners vs. Padres run line Padres +1.5 (-163) Mariners vs. Padres picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Padres streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Padres vs. Mariners predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mariners vs. Padres, the model is going Over 7.5 total runs. This will be Giolito's first MLB game in nearly eight months, and he had an ERA of almost 5.00 across four minor league appearances this season. Thus, San Diego's bullpen figures to be heavily worked, and bullpen-heavy games tend to be high-scoring ones. That was the case of Saturday's matchup, which had nine total pitchers and hit the Over with 11 combined runs.

As for Kirby, he's coming off an outing in which he threw a season-low of 5 IP but gave up his second-most hits (7) and baserunners (9) of the season. Kirby has also been lit up by current Padres batters, allowing a .318 average (14 for 44) versus them. With concerns regarding both starting pitchers, the model forecasts 8.3 combined runs, making the Over a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Padres vs. Mariners money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Mariners vs. Padres picks

After simulating every pitch of Padres vs. Mariners 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mariners vs. Padres, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.