Word came down on Monday that two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal has loose bodies in his elbow that require surgical removal. We can't yet be sure of his timetable for returning to the mound, but the best estimates put it at two to three months.

Remember, Skubal hits free agency this coming offseason and was supposed to be the crown jewel of the 2027 class. He still is, but it's impossible to get a good read on what his contract might look like right now. We don't know for sure that he'll be back this season. If he does come back, we don't know for how long. If he gets in a few months, we don't know how well he'll pitch. And even if he gets back for the entire second half and pitches like the best in baseball, we're now talking about a guy with two elbow surgeries in four years.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to undergo elbow surgery to remove loose bodies; timeline unclear Matt Snyder

I'm not advocating that teams avoid signing Skubal. Far from it. I believe strongly that he'll be a stud when he's all the way back from this setback. I'm simply talking about the realities of the situation. There's no doubt that his value heading toward free agency has been damaged, even if that damage is slight.

On that note, let's look ahead to the free agent class for this coming offseason. It doesn't feel very fruitful right now. Back before the start of spring training, R.J. Anderson ranked the class. Here's how things have gone for the top guys so far in 2026.

1. LHP Tarik Skubal

See above. Skubal is still at the top of this upcoming free agent class, but the elbow surgeries could ultimately limit his earning potential. By how much remains to be seen.

2. 2B/SS Bo Bichette

He's hitting .236/.273/.313 (67 OPS+) and there's a $42 million player option for next season. There's a long way to go, but at this rate, he should just exercise the option and refuse free agency.

3. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

With exactly 0.0 WAR, Chisholm is slashing .213/.302/.328 (76 OPS+). He does have 11 steals in 13 tries, but the defense hasn't been stellar. In all, it's been a rough start. It's hard to see him breaking the proverbial bank.

4. RHP Freddy Peralta

He hasn't been bad. He hasn't been great, either. Peralta is 1-3 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 42 strikeouts against 16 walks in 38 ⅓ innings. After a career-high 5.4 WAR last season, he's on pace for about 1.4. You know how some people like to say, "never trade with the Rays!" with the implication being that the Rays win every single trade? Nonsense. The Brewers should be the team used in that phrase.

5. RHP Trevor Rogers

So much for his stellar run to finish last season. In six starts this year, Rogers is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 30 ⅓ innings. Given the rest of the track record -- where Rogers has only been good in short spurts -- this is very worrisome.

6. RHP Kevin Gausman

The numbers overall look good, actually. Gausman has a 3.10 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 40 strikeouts against eight walks in 40 ⅔ innings. There has to be concern over the dwindling strikeouts. Gausman struck out 11 in his Opening Day start and 10 next time out. In his last three starts, however, he struck out four in six innings, three in 6 ⅔ innings and just two in 5 ⅔ innnigs, respectively.

7. 2B Nico Hoerner

He's been awesome holding down the leadoff spot for a Cubs team off to a tremendous start. He also signed a six-year extension, so he's off the market.

8. LHP Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo signed a five-year extension with the Phillies in March, taking him off the market. Luzardo has a 5.09 ERA so far this season, but he's allowed only two runs on 10 hits in 13 ⅓ innings with 18 strikeouts and no walks in his last two starts.

9. OF Daulton Varsho

The second-generation outfielder is hitting .235/.307/.400 (94 OPS+) with 0.7 WAR. He's reliably great on defense, but hasn't yet made good on the power promise he showed last season.

10. LHP Kris Bubic

Coming off an injury that cost him nearly half of last season, Bubic is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42 strikeouts against 19 walks in 40 ⅔ innings. We've made it through 10 players and finally found a pending free agent who is playing exactly as we'd expect. There's definitely value in not-amazing-but-solid contributions from a lefty starter.

OFs Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki

They weren't ranked in the top 10, but it should be noted that both Cubs corner outfielders are ticketed for free agency and both have been good this season. Ian Happ is hitting .242/.377/.500 (154 OPS+) with six doubles, eight homers, 15 RBI and 26 runs along with quality defense in left. Seiya Suzuki was injured to start the season, but in 22 games, he's hitting .321/.417/.568 (184 OPS+) with six homers and 13 RBI.

Other top possible free agents: Yandy Díaz, Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez, Brandon Lowe, Gleyber Torres, J.P. Crawford, Taylor Ward, Trent Grisham, George Springer, Zac Gallen, Shota Imanaga, Casey Mize, Raisel Iglesias