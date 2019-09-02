Alex Rodriguez shared a very bizarre theory about even and odd leads in baseball

The primary job of a baseball analyst is to be entertaining and provide special insight into the game that an average fan may not be privy to otherwise. I guess you could say Alex Rodriguez accomplished that feat on Sunday night... for better or for worse.

During this weekend's "Sunday Night Baseball" presentation of the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, Rodriguez was in the booth and offered up some of the most bizarre baseball analysis you're likely to ever come across.

After a lead-off double from Phillies outfielder Adam Haseley, Jay Bruce came in to pinch hit for the pitcher, and that's when Rodriguez suggested he lay down a bunt to move Hasely to third in order to maximize the odds of increasing Philly's lead to 3-1. On the surface, it's already a pretty bad bit of analysis considering Bruce doesn't often bunt (he has just three sacrifice bunts in his career) and it wouldn't make much sense to use his bat off the bench just to bunt a guy over with no outs. But somehow Rodriguez's explanation for trying to increase the lead to two runs made it so, so much worse.

"You always want even leads, versus odd leads," Rodriguez said. "Why? The solo home run doesn't tie it and the grand slam does not beat you."

That's the sort of advice that leaves you with a blank stare on your face and leads you to rewind your DVR in order to make sure you actually heard it correctly. I suppose you can say there's some fraction of truth behind Rodriguez's theory -- a two-run lead is safer than a one-run lead, and a four-run lead is better than a three-run lead.

But with this theory, Rodriguez suggests that a three-run lead is somehow less attractive than a two-run lead, which I'm not entirely sure a lot of people would agree with. I can't call myself a professional baseball analyst, nor can I call myself a Hall of Fame-worthy former player, but I can still say that Rodriguez, despite his qualifications, comes off quite stupid here. Like, dumber than leaving half a million dollars of property in a rental car in the middle of a city known for car break-ins.

While A-Rod prefers even leads over odd leads, I think I'll always prefer bigger leads over smaller leads. Just my amateur two cents on the matter.