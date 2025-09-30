Manager Ron Washington and interim manager Ray Montgomery will not return to the Los Angeles Angels in 2026, reports The Athletic. The team has not yet announced any changes to their staff. It is unclear if GM Perry Minasian will remain with the Angels.

Montgomery, previously the club's bench coach, stepped into the manager's chair after Washington left the team for medical reasons on June 20. Washington had quadruple bypass surgery, he revealed in August.

Washington, 73, was hired as manager prior to the 2024 season. It was his second big-league managerial job and his first since guiding the Texas Rangers from 2007-14. Washington took the Rangers to the 2010 and 2011 World Series. The Angels went 63-99 last year and 72-90 this year. Talent, or the lack thereof, is a larger issue with this team than the manager.

Montgomery, 56, had been with the Angels since 2020, first as their director of player personnel, then as their bench coach from 2022-25. It is not known if the Angels will make any other changes to their coaching staff. At minimum, they will have a new manager and a bench coach in 2026. It will be their their fourth manager in five years.

At least four teams will have a new manager next season: Angels, Rangers, Minnesota Twins, and San Francisco Giants. The Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies finished the season with interim managers who may be replaced as well. The New York Mets (Carlos Mendoza) and Pittsburgh Pirates (Don Kelly) will retain their managers.

The Angels have not been to the postseason or even had a winning season since 2014. Minasian has been the club's general manager since November 2020