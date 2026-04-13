The Seattle Mariners look to sweep their four-game wrap-around series with the Houston Astros when they meet in a key American League West Division matchup on Monday afternoon. Seattle is coming off a 6-1 win over Houston on Sunday. The Astros (6-10), who have lost seven in a row, are 1-8 on the road this season. The Mariners (7-9), who have won three in a row, are 6-4 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Seattle is a -172 favorite on the money line (risk $172 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Mariners odds, while the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Astros vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the Astros vs. Mariners predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Mariners money line Astros +143, Mariners -171 Astros vs. Mariners over/under 7.5 runs Astros vs. Mariners run line Mariners -1.5 (+121) Astros vs. Mariners picks See picks at SportsLine Astros vs. Mariners streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Astros vs. Mariners predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Astros vs. Mariners, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. Houston enters the game with one of MLB's top offenses, and is second in team batting average at .275. The Astros also lead MLB in runs scored with 93, while Seattle is 18th with 63 runs scored. Houston has the worst staff ERA in MLB, at 6.49, and has given up a league-high 101 runs.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.5 total bases for Houston's Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. The Mariners, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Brendan Donovan and Dominic Canzone. The model projects 8.9 combined runs as the Over hits 60% of the time. Get the Astros vs. Mariners money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Astros picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Astros 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.