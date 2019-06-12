Athletics vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, June 12 predictions from advanced model on 33-18 roll

The Tampa Bay Rays look to stay on top in the American League East when they meet the Oakland Athletics in the third and final game of their series. The Rays (41-25), who have won six of eight, are 18-15 at home this season, while the Athletics (34-34), who have won two of three, are 16-19 on the road. Wednesday's first pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. Oakland is 5-5 over the past 10 games. The latest Athletics vs. Rays odds show the Rays at -161 on the money line (risk $161 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Athletics vs. Rays picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Yonny Chirinos (7-2, 2.87 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay. In seven starts this season, he is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA over 43 2/3 innings of work. Tampa Bay is 5-2 in those starts. He has a 3.91 ERA in six appearances as a reliever. Statistically, the Rays have an edge over the A's in several pitching categories, including ERA (2.92 to 4.34), walks allowed (190 to 236), strikeouts (633 to 538), opponents' batting average (.217 to .244) and WHIP (1.11 to 1.31).

Offensively, the Rays are led in hitting by center fielder Austin Meadows (.333), who had an eight-game hitting streak snapped on Monday. Meadows has hits in 15 of the past 18 games, going 27-for-77 (.351) with six doubles, one triple, three homers and 14 RBIs. He has nine multi-hit games in that stretch. Right fielder Avisail Garcia (.299) has a three-game hitting streak, going 4-for-12 (.333).

But just because Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams in the American League does not mean it is the best value on the Athletics vs. Rays money line.

That's because the A's will send left-hander Brett Anderson (6-4, 3.98 ERA) to the mound. He has pitched well of late, allowing three earned runs or fewer in each of his past four starts. He is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in four career starts against Tampa Bay. The Athletics have dominated the overall series with the Rays, going 106-74 against them all-time, including 48-44 at Tampa Bay. They have won 12, lost eight and tied one season series vs. the Rays. Statistically, they have an edge over the Rays in a number of offensive categories, including runs scored (331 to 313), home runs (104 to 89) and RBIs (313 to 297).

Shortstop Marcus Semien (.275) has been red hot and has a nine-game hitting streak, going 16-for-39 (.410) with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs during that span. Closer Blake Treinen has been solid of late, recording saves in each of his last four outings. In 32 1/3 innings, he has allowed 30 hits, 13 runs – 12 earned – three homers, 18 walks and 32 strikeouts with a 1.48 WHIP.

