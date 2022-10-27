There has been a major shakeup in the Milwaukee Brewers front office. President of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down and moved into an advisory role, the team announced Thursday. GM Matt Arnold will now head up the baseball operations.

"This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time," Stearns said in a statement. "(Owner) Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.

"I'm very grateful to Mark and all of our staff for their support and efforts throughout my tenure with the Brewers," Stearns continued. "Matt and I both arrived in 2015 and he is more than ready for this next opportunity. I am committed to serving as a resource to Matt as he sees fit as the organization moves through this transition."

Stearns 37, joined the Brewers in September 2015 after spending several years in the Houston Astros front office under former GM Jeff Luhnow. The Brewers have had one of the most prosperous periods in franchise history under Stearns, going to the postseason four straight years from 2018-21 and posting two of the franchise's three winningest seasons ever in 2018 and 2021.

Given Milwaukee's success, it is no surprise Stearns has been in demand the last few years, most notably with his hometown New York Mets trying to pry him loose to lead their baseball operations under owner Steve Cohen. Attanasio declined to give the Mets permission to interview Stearns last winter because he was still under contract and would not have interviewed for a promotion. The Brewers owner has long resented big market teams poaching talent (players, coaches, executives, etc.) from small market teams.

Stearns has one more year remaining on his contract, a contract that included a unique escape clause this season: he could have opted out of his deal had the Brewers won the National League pennant, which of course they did not. It's unclear how this front office shakeup changes his availability to the Mets or any other team, if at all. If Attanasio and the Brewers let Stearns out of his contract to pursue opportunities elsewhere, they could seek compensation from his new team.

"Over the last seven years, David has not only led our baseball operations at a high level, but he has also become a good friend," Attanasio said in a statement. "Our discussions about his long-term plans have always been open and candid, and while I am disappointed that David is stepping down, I am grateful to David and know he has a very bright future.

"David's impact on the organization has been transformational," Attanasio continued. "He has created a process that has yielded highly competitive teams consistently and raised expectations to a new level both internally and with our fans. While we will miss David, I am excited for the opportunity this provides Matt. Matt is one of the brightest executives in the game. He brings a diverse set of experiences and has been integral to everything we have done as an organization during his time here."

Arnold worked for the Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Brewers in 2015. He was elevated to general manager in November 2020 and signed a contract extension last offseason that will keep him in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future. In Arnold, the Brewers will hand the reins over to an experienced and accomplished front office executive.

"I want to thank Mark and David for their support throughout my seven years here. I am excited to be taking the reins in leading our baseball operations efforts," Arnold said in a statement. "We have a dedicated staff that has identified and developed talent at both the amateur and professional levels. This has served us well over the years and will allow for a seamless transition."

The Brewers went 86-76 and missed the postseason this year. They traded All-Star closer Josh Hader at the deadline and face several important decisions this offseason, particularly with shortstop Willy Adames and co-aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff each only two years away from free agency.