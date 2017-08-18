Cubs' Jon Lester lands on disabled list following a historically poor outing
Lester is dealing with shoulder fatigue, according to the Cubs
Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester left his start on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds alongside the trainer.
Now we know why, as Lester has been placed on the disabled list with what the team is calling "general shoulder fatigue":
It's worth noting that Lester made some history before he exited. That's because he became the first pitcher in the last 30 years to allow multiple nine-run innings in a season:
Woof. It's been a disappointing year overall for Lester, who entered Friday with a 4.37 ERA (98 ERA+) and 3.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's averaging fewer than six innings per start for the first time since 2007.
The Cubs have not announced who will take his spot in the rotation. Either Mike Montgomery or Eddie Butler, currently stationed in Triple-A, would make the most sense, however.
