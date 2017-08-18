Cubs' Jon Lester lands on disabled list following a historically poor outing

Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester left his start on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds alongside the trainer.

Now we know why, as Lester has been placed on the disabled list with what the team is calling "general shoulder fatigue":

#Cubs Lester has general shoulder fatigue. Will go on DL — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) August 18, 2017

It's worth noting that Lester made some history before he exited. That's because he became the first pitcher in the last 30 years to allow multiple nine-run innings in a season:

Jon Lester is the only pitcher in the last 30 seasons to allow 9+ runs in an inning multiple times in a single-season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 17, 2017

Woof. It's been a disappointing year overall for Lester, who entered Friday with a 4.37 ERA (98 ERA+) and 3.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's averaging fewer than six innings per start for the first time since 2007.

The Cubs have not announced who will take his spot in the rotation. Either Mike Montgomery or Eddie Butler, currently stationed in Triple-A, would make the most sense, however.