David Wright: Mets teammates 'cowardly' for ripping Terry Collins anonymously

As the season winds down, manager Terry Collins is spending his final days as manager of the New York Mets. He led the team to the 2015 NL pennant and is the second winningest manager in franchise history, but is expected to be let go after the season. Ownership reportedly save Collins from being fired several times in recent years.

In recent days several Mets players anonymously ripped Collins for his in-game strategy and communication skills. One unnamed player went so far as to say "we were all miserable." On Friday, Mets captain David Wright called his teammates "cowardly" for ripping Collins on his way out the door. From Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com:

"That's a real cowardly thing to do," Wright told The Record in a telephone interview. "I've been around Terry for seven years. A lot of these guys have been around him for a number of years, some guys dating to the minors. I'm not here to sit and blindly defend every move that Terry has made over last seven years. We've all made mistakes and done things that we wish we could go back and do differently. "One thing I will say: Terry's office is 10 feet from our clubhouse. If I've ever had any problems or players I know know that if they had any issue, they can march right on down and sit down and man-to-man talk about it. For a player to not put his name on the quote and to bash Terry, who has a lot of success for taking us to the playoffs in back-to-back years, in my opinion, that is cowardly and lazy. The man sits 10 feet from you. Go walk in there and say your gripes. Terry has treated us like men and adults."

Wright is right, of course. If you're going to rip your manager to the media, be accountable and put your name on it. Criticizing someone, especially someone who've shared a clubhouse with, and hiding behind an anonymous quote is straight up gutless.

Good for Wright for calling out those who ripped Collins. A smear campaign as he's on his way out the door is unnecessary and unprofessional, and it sure as heck makes the team look dysfunctional.