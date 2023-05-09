The San Francisco Giants have promoted infielder Casey Schmitt to the majors ahead of Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals to make his MLB debut, the team announced Tuesday.

Schmitt, 24, joined the Giants in 2020 as a second-round pick by way of San Diego State University. Although he had primarily played third base as a professional entering this season, so far this year the Giants have cross-trained him at several other infield spots. Coming into Tuesday, he'd appeared in 20 games at shortstop, nine at third, and, in a recent development, three at second base.

Through all the defensive moving and shaking, Schmitt has batted .313/.352/.410 with one home run and 20 more strikeouts than walks in his first 145 trips to the plate in Triple-A. His ball-tracking metrics this season entail an average exit velocity of 87.5 mph (up to 91.8 mph against lefties) and an average launch angle of 8.8 degrees.

Schmitt entered the season ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 3 prospect in the Giants system. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Schmitt, a second-round pick in 2020, is a high-quality defensive third baseman. That much is for certain. He has a big arm (he doubled as the closer at San Diego State) and he shows both the hands and feet to remain an asset there for the long haul. Offensively, evaluators are more split on his likeliest outcome despite him hitting .293/.365/.489 across three levels in 2022. The optimistic view is that he'll grow into an above-average hitter, both in respect to contact and power; the pessimistic one, and the one that lines up better with his underlying data, has him playing closer to (or perhaps even below) average. Either way, Schmitt's glove will earn him a wide berth at the hot corner.

Darin Ruf has been designated for assignment as the corresponding move.