The Cincinnati Reds go for the series sweep when they take on the visiting San Francisco Giants in the last of their three-game set on Thursday. Cincinnati is coming off an 8-3 win over San Francisco on Wednesday. The Giants (86-12), who have lost four straight on the road, are 3-5 on the road this season. The Reds (11-7), who have three of their last four, are 6-5 on their home field.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. The Giants lead the all-time series 1,237-1,037, but the Reds hold a 6-4 advantage in the last 10. Cincinnati is a -129 favorite on the money line (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Reds odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Reds vs. Giants picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Giants vs. Reds predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Reds:

Giants vs. Reds money line Giants +109, Reds -129 Giants vs. Reds over/under 8 runs Giants vs. Reds run line Giants +1.5 (-198) Giants vs. Reds picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Reds streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Giants vs. Reds predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Giants vs. Reds, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over-under betting, the Over has hit in seven of the Reds' last eight games. The last time these two teams player they played to the Over. The total has also gone Over in five of the Giants' last seven games when playing on the road against the Reds.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.8 total bases for three San Francisco players, with Willy Adames leading the way at 2.0 total bases. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is projected to have just two players with over 1.7 total bases, Elly De La Cruz leading the way at 1.82 total bases. The model projects 8.9 combined runs as the Over hits in 53.7% of simulations. Get the Giants vs. Reds money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Giants vs. Reds 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Reds, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.