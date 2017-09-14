J.D. Martinez continues torrid pace with 23rd homer in 49 games with D-Backs

Hands down, the most impactful trade deadline pickup this season has been the Diamondbacks adding outfielder J.D. Martinez. Arizona picked Martinez up from the rebuilding Tigers for three good but not great prospects back in July.

Martinez played his 49th game with the D-Backs on Thursday afternoon (ARI 7, COL 0), and in that game he smacked his 23rd home run. Not of the season. With the D-Backs. Martinez has 23 homers in 49 games with Arizona and 39 homers in 106 games overall this year. Holy smokes.

Here is his latest homer:

Since July 19, the day of Martinez's first game with the D-Backs, his 23 home runs rank second in baseball. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton leads baseball with 25 homers since July 19. I don't think it's unreasonable to say Paul Goldschmidt and Martinez are the most devastating 3-4 lineup combination in baseball right now. They've been that good.

There is a little less than three weeks to go in the regular season, but at this point, Martinez is going to go down as one of the most impact trade deadline pickups in baseball history. He'll be up with CC Sabathia and the 2008 Brewers, Randy Johnson and the 1998 Astros, Carlos Beltran and the 2004 Astros, guys like that. What an unbelievable trade for the D-Backs.

Martinez, who will cash in big as a free agent this offseason, is hitting .291/.363/.736 with the D-Backs and .298/.376/.681 on the season overall. Remember, he got a late start this year due to a foot injury and didn't play his first game until May 12. Martinez might be closing in on 50 homers had he been healthy.