The Pirates assigned shortstop Konnor Griffin to minor-league camp following Saturday's game, the ballclub announced via press release. Griffin, 19, is considered by many to be the top prospect in all of baseball.

Griffin was the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of high school and reached Double-A last season, though only for 21 games. He hit .337/.418/.542 in those games and, in 122 minor-league games total last season, hit .333/.415/.527 with 23 doubles, four triples, 21 homers, 94 RBI, 117 runs and 65 stolen bases.

He flashed some power this spring with the Pirates. Here's a two-homer game.

The youngster ended up with a double, four home runs and nine RBI in his 41 at-bats of MLB spring action. Alas, he only hit .171 with a .261 on-base percentage. It would've been really fun for him to break camp with the Pirates, but given his lack of experience past A ball, he probably needed to terrorize pitchers in spring training.

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Griffin is likely ticketed for Triple-A Indianapolis to start the season, but he might not be there long. If he gets off to a strong start and the Pirates are playing good baseball, they'll surely look to take advantage of the momentum and bring him up to the big club.

The Pirates are now likely to go with Nick Gonzales at shortstop when their season begins on March 26 against the Mets in New York. Still, keep your eyes on Griffin's minor-league stat line early in the season.