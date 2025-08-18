Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles threw his bat toward the pitcher after nearly being hit by a pitch during a Triple-A rehab game Sunday. Robles was immediately ejected and took a few steps toward the pitcher before the umpires and other players intervened. He then threw a bucket of seeds onto the field as he left the dugout.

Robles managed to foul off the pitch, a 89.9 mph fastball from righty Joey Estes (Athletics), as he ducked out of the way. The pitch was up near his head and nearly hit his shoulder. Here is the incident:

Robles dislocated his shoulder diving into the stands to make a catch on April 6, and has been on the injured list since. Sunday was his fifth Triple-A rehab game, all against the Las Vegas Aviators, and he had officially been hit by a pitch three times in his first four games. Frustration no doubt played a role in Sunday's eruption, not that it's a good excuse.

Following the game, Robles posted an apology on an Instagram story. It reads:

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain. "Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together. That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from. "Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I'm not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you – my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league. "I'm committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I'm grateful to be back on the field doing what I love. "Thank you."

Even with the apology, Robles is likely to face discipline for throwing the bat. Delmon Young was suspended 50 games without pay for throwing his bat and hitting the home plate umpire in a Triple-A game in 2006.

Robles, 28, signed with the Mariners after being released by the Washington Nationals last June. He was a revelation after joining Seattle, hitting .328/.393/.467 with four homers and 30 steals in 77 games in 2024. The Mariners signed Robles to a contract extension last August that includes a $9 million club option for 2027.

Seattle enters play Monday in wild card position and 1 ½ games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodríguez are mainstays in the outfield. Dominic Canzone has primarily played right field during Robles' absence.