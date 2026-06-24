MLB clears Dodgers doctor Neal ElAttrache after PED link to Conor McGregor

Los Angeles Dodgers team doctor Neal ElAttrache has been cleared by Major League Baseball after league investigators did "not have any concerns" regarding the performance-enhancing drug use of UFC star Conor McGregor. ElAttrache oversaw McGregor's care after he suffered broken bones in his legs, and sent him to a specialist who prescribed PEDs.

Here is MLB's statement on Dr. ElAttrache (via The Athletic):

"MLB took our responsibility to conduct due diligence in this matter seriously. We interviewed Dr. Neal ElAttrache last week, covering multiple topics, and he answered our questions thoroughly. "Based on our interview, the review of relevant records, Dr. ElAttrache's long history of support for and cooperation with the Joint Drug Program and the fact that no Therapeutic Use Exemption requests of this nature have been submitted by Dr. ElAttrache or anyone else, we do not have any concerns regarding Dr. ElAttrache's treatment of MLB players, or his adherence to the Joint Drug Programs and related rules."

MLB said they consider the matter closed.

League investigators focused on whether ElAttrache, who is one of the country's top sports doctors, ever supported PED use by baseball players. He has treated many sports stars, not just Dodgers players or MLB players, and frequently performs Tommy John surgeries. ElAttrache is also team doctor for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

MLB's Joint Drug Agreement has been in place since 2006. It covers illegal drugs in addition to PEDs, and the penalties have been stiffened over the years. Currently, first-time offenders receive an 80-game suspension. Second-time offenders receive a 162-game suspension, and third-time offenders are banned for life. Testing is conducted year-round, not just during the season.

PEDs have a prominent place in baseball history. Several star players have served PED suspensions, most notably Alex Rodriguez, who was given a record 211-game suspension for his role in the Biogenesis scandal in August 2013. That was reduced to 162 games after an appeal.