Wednesday is an important date on MLB's offseason calendar. It is the non-tender deadline, or the day teams must tender their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for 2021. They don't have to sign their players prior to the 8 p.m. ET deadline, but they must make an offer. Player who do not receive a contract tender become free agents.
A fresh new batch of players will join the (slow-moving) free agent market Wednesday. The number of non-tenders has risen in recent years and is expected to climb again as teams get their payrolls in order amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the total number of non-tenders the last five offseasons:
- 2015: 36
- 2016: 35
- 2017: 25
- 2018: 41
- 2019: 53
Here is our non-tender preview. Last year's non-tenders included Blake Treinen and Taijuan Walker, among others, and several big names are on the chopping block this year. To be clear, players who are non-tendered can re-sign with their team, though they usually seek a better opportunity (and more money) elsewhere. Non-tender are typically a clean break for both sides.
CBS Sports will keep tabs on all the day's non-tender news right here, so make sure you check back throughout the day for updates. Here is the latest non-tender news.
The Diamondbacks released Junior Guerra last month. He was their biggest non-tender candidate.
The Braves have signed Johan Camargo to a 2021 contract, the team announced. He'll earn $1.36 million. Camargo was one of Atlanta's most notable non-tender candidates.
The Orioles parted ways with Renato Nunez, their biggest non-tender candidate, earlier this offseason. They also signed catcher Pedro Severino to a $1.825 million contract for 2021 earlier this week, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Severino was among the O's other notable non-tender candidates.
Non-tenders: Jose Martinez (per ESPN's Jesse Rogers)
Kris Bryant will indeed be tendered a contract prior to the deadline. The Cubs have several other non-tender candidates, however, including Kyle Schwarber. As for Martinez, he went 0 for 21 with six strikeouts with Chicago after coming over in a midseason trade with the Rays, and his projected salary was in the $2 million range. That's too much for a right-handed platoon DH coming off a poor season.
Non-tenders: Carlos Rodon, Nomar Mazara
The White Sox announced Rodon and Mazara as their non-tender players. Mazara was projected to make close to $6 million in 2021, while Rodon had a $4.5 million projected salary. Mazara was expected to be non-tendered, and Rondon has been limited to fewer than 50 MLB innings in the last two years following Tommy John surgery and shoulder trouble.
The Rockies are expected to tender Jon Gray, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He is Colorado's top non-tender candidate.
The Astros outrighted Roberto Osuna earlier this offseason and he is now a free agent. Osuna was the team's most notable non-tender candidate.
Non-tenders: Maikel Franco (per MLB's Mark Feinsand)
After Maikel Franco was non-tendered by the Phillies last offseason, he's now suffered the same fate with the Royals. Franco was projected to earn between $4.5 and $8 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. Kansas City's low-risk, high-reward signing of Franco turned out well for the club when the 28-year-old hit .278/.321/.457 with eight home runs in 243 plate appearances.
Right-hander Jose Urena was designated for assignment recently, ending his time in the organization. He was among the club's biggest non-tender candidates.
Eddie Rosario cleared outright waivers on Wednesday, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Putting Rosario on waivers is a clear indication the Twins will non-tender him.
"It appears" the Mets will tender lefty Steven Matz, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. The Mets have a large 13-player arbitration class but Matz is the only obvious player on the non-tender bubble.
The Yankees are planning to tender Gary Sanchez, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Sanchez was New York's most notable non-tender candidate.
The Athletics have signed non-tender candidates Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder to 2021 contracts. Kemp received $1.05 million, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, and Pinder received $2.275 million, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Righty Trevor Williams was released last month, answering the Pirates' most pressing non-tender question.
Analysis to come.
The Padres will tender Tommy Pham, reports Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Pham was stabbed during an altercation in October and claims he suffered "catastrophic injuries," leading to speculation he would be non-tendered. San Diego will keep him, however. Pham was the team's most prominent non-tender candidate.
Analysis to come.
Non-tenders: None (team announcement)
As expected, the Mariners tendered 2021 contracts to all their eligible players prior to Wednesday's deadline. J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, and Tom Murphy are their only arbitration-eligible players and none were at risk of being non-tendered.
The Rays released Hunter Renfroe, their most notable non-tender candidate, earlier this offseason, which answered that question well in advance of the deadline.
The Nationals have signed righty Joe Ross to a $1.5 million contract for next season, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Ross was Washington's only notable non-tender candidate.