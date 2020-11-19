The abbreviated 2020 MLB season is complete and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to clinch their first title since 1988. Now that the offseason is underway, here are the important dates you need to know for the winter.

Throughout the offseason my fellow CBS Sports MLB scribes and I will bring you a weekly roundtable breaking down, well, pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we tackled the top of the free-agent market. This week we're going to cover the hottest name on the trade market.

Where will Francisco Lindor end up this offseason?

Katherine Acquavella: I'll say that Lindor ends up with the Mets. Earlier this month, it was reported that Cleveland would be happy to have the Mets involved in trade discussions. You pair that tidbit with the fact that Steve Cohen figures to make an aggressive opening statement during his first offseason as owner while opposing owners may decide to save this winter, and this could very well turn out to be a good match for the two clubs. Amed Rosario or Andres Gimenez and top prospect Ronny Mauricio could headline a package. New York has decent outfield depth, so Brandon Nimmo or J.D. Davis could also be in the mix. The Mets certainly are facing steep competition as it pertains to other teams offering up better prospect talent, but they could make a big splash.

R.J. Anderson: I'll go with the Reds. They have the need; they've shown the willingness to part with prospects (and would presumably be willing to ship out Nick Senzel if that's what it takes); and they've already made one huge deal with Cleveland the past few years. Why not another?

Mike Axisa: The Blue Jays. Team president Mark Shapiro has a history with Lindor from his time with Cleveland and the Blue Jays are one of the few teams with money to spend this offseason. Moving incumbent shortstop Bo Bichette to second or third base for a year isn't the end of the world when you're adding a player like Lindor. The guess here is Cleveland and Toronto swing a true blockbuster, with the Blue Jays getting Lindor and Carlos Carrasco -- Carrasco is one of Cleveland's highest paid players and his 5-and-10 no-trade protection kicks in next April, so this offseason is their last chance to trade him without his consent -- for multiple prospects but none of the system's elite (Nate Pearson, Jordan Groshans, etc.). Cleveland's trades have been more quantity than quality the last few years. No reason to think that will change now, with Lindor's salary limiting his market to some degree.

Dayn Perry: I'll go treacherously rogue here and say Cleveland winds up keeping him and lets him walk after next season. I don't really have any basis for saying this, but every good roundtable needs a bad answer. Here is the bad answer for this roundtable. Maybe the market for taking on salary is so tight this offseason -- a plausible possibility -- that Cleveland doesn't find a deal to its liking and decides to pay the freight for another half-committed run at winning the club's first World Series since 1948. I'll go with that.

Matt Snyder: I'll go with the Angels on a package centered around Jo Adell. Cleveland has long needed outfield help and we know Angels owner Arte Moreno loves him some star power, so there's a decent fit to be had here. The Angels still desperately would need to address the pitching staff, but teaming Lindor with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon would sure be something. I do think it's going to take most of the offseason for anything to happen, with a lot of free agency sorted out before a deal is made. Remember, Mookie Betts to the Dodgers didn't happen until most of the movement had already happened last offseason and this offseason is even more unpredictable.