In about a month, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida, and the first exhibition games are five weeks from this Friday. The World Baseball Classic begins two weeks after that. There are still a lot of trades and free-agent signings that must take place between now and then though. Here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors.

Giants after second base help

The Giants are aggressively pursuing second basemen and have discussed Brendan Donovan with the Cardinals and Nico Hoerner with the Cubs, reports ESPN. The Cubbies have more infielders than infield spots after signing Alex Bregman. Trading Hoerner would clear money and allow them to slide Matt Shaw, a Gold Glove finalist at third base as a rookie last year, over to second.

San Francisco currently has Casey Schmitt lined up at second base. He's shown power in the past, though he has swing-and-miss and plate discipline concerns, and is just an OK glove man. Slotting Donovan or Hoerner (or someone like that) in at second and moving Schmitt into a utility role would improve the Giants' offensively and defensively, and help with their depth.

Rangers focused on pitching

Rangers GM Chris Young told reporters, including the Dallas Morning News, that "pitching is a main focus" right now, and they "feel pretty good" about their offense. Texas swapped Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo, and signed catcher Danny Jansen, otherwise they haven't done much to improve an offense that ranked 22nd in runs and 18th in home runs in 2025.

The Rangers have a strong rotation top three in Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Jack Leiter. Jacob Latz and Kumar Rocker are the leading candidates for the Nos. 4 and 5 spots as Cody Bradford rehabs from elbow surgery. A back-end innings guy, essentially what Patrick Corbin was in 2025, feels imperative. The Rangers could also use bullpen help.

Little interest in Walker

Christian Walker HOU • 1B • #8 BA 0.238 R 72 HR 27 RBI 88 SB 2 View Profile

There is minimal trade interest in Astros first baseman Christian Walker, according to The Athletic. Walker has two years and $40 million remaining on his contract and is coming off his worst offensive season since becoming a regular in 2019. The Astros have Carlos Correa locked in at third base and trading Walker would allow them to shift Isaac Paredes to first.

Walker, 34, has a six-team no-trade clause. His name popped up in talks with the Twins about Correa at last summer's deadline, though Minnesota instead agreed to pay $33 million of the $103 million remaining on Correa's rather than take on Walker as a salary offset. Walker's former team, the Diamondbacks, needs help at first base, though likely not at $20 million a year.

Bichette's meeting with Phillies goes well

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

The Phillies and free-agent infielder Bo Bichette met earlier this week and the meeting is said to have gone very well, reports the New York Post. New Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly was with Bichette in Toronto the last three years, and, like the Blue Jays, the Phillies offer Bichette a chance to stay near his Florida home in spring training.

Trea Turner is entrenched at shortstop, meaning Bichette would have to play second or third base for the Phillies. That would put Alec Bohm, who is a year away from free agency, more firmly on the trade block. It could also force the club to pivot away from J.T. Realmuto and go with a cheaper option behind the plate. We ranked Bichette as the offseason's third-best free agent.

Yankees open to including opt outs for Bellinger

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.272 R 89 HR 29 RBI 98 SB 13 View Profile

As the Yankees and free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger continue their staredown, the team has shown a willingness to include opt-outs in their contract offer, according to The Athletic. New York is said to be offering five years and roughly $160 million. Bellinger and Scott Boras are reportedly looking for seven years. We ranked Bellinger as the offseason's sixth-best free agent.

Now 30, Bellinger is coming off a three-year contract that included opt outs after each season. He declined to opt out after 2024 but did so after 2025. Opt outs have real value, though after his last trip through free agency, Bellinger is likely seeking the biggest payday possible, with or without opt outs. He may never be better positioned to cash in long-term than he is this winter.

Cardinals still prefer to trade Donovan

Brendan Donovan STL • 2B • #33 BA 0.287 R 64 HR 10 RBI 50 SB 3 View Profile

With spring training a month away, the Cardinals' preference is still to trade second baseman Brendan Donovan, reports the Belleville News-Democrat. Doing so would net to the team more young talent, particularly on the mound, and also open a lineup spot for top prospect JJ Wetherholt. St. Louis has already dealt away Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray this offseason.

Donovan, 28, has two years of team control remaining, and his versatility makes him a fit for just about any contender. Second base and left field are his primary positions, though he has played every position in the big leagues except catcher and center field. The Giants, Mariners, Mets, Reds, Red Sox, and Royals all make sense for Donovan, among other teams.

Twins have interest in Domínguez

Seranthony Domínguez TOR • RP • #48 ERA 3.16 WHIP 1.28 IP 62.2 BB 36 K 79 View Profile

Seranthony Domínguez, perhaps the best available free-agent reliever, received interest from the Twins earlier this offseason, according to KSTP. Minnesota's relief crew is single-ply thin at the moment. Righties Cole Sands and Justin Topa are the club's most trusted late-inning options. Domínguez, 31, split last season between the Orioles and Blue Jays. He has closed and set up in the past. We did not rank Domínguez among the offseason's top 50 free agents.

Collins attempting a comeback

Lefty Tim Collins, who last pitched in the majors with the Cubs in 2019, is attempting a comeback, reports The Athletic. He spent the last two years coaching in the Phillies' system. Collins will throw for scouts Wednesday in Florida. Now 36, Collins had a 3.60 ERA in 242 ⅓ innings with three teams from 2011-19, and he was as effective against righties as lefties. He was part of the Royals' American League pennant team in 2014, though he missed their 2025 World Series run after Tommy John surgery.