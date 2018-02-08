MLBPA reportedly looking into spring training facility for unsigned players

Pitchers and catchers are set to report to camp for 2018 spring training in less than a week for most Major League Baseball teams. This season, unlike most in recent past, we're still looking at dozens of big-name free agents sitting unsigned.

Given the above two sentences, this report from Tim Brown of Yahoo isn't all that surprising:

With 30 camps set to open early next week and an unusual number of players still without contracts – some among the top free agents on the market – the union is investigating sites in Florida and Arizona in case it determines a 31st camp is necessary. The IMG baseball academy in Bradenton, Florida, was believed to be among at least three options. The union also is identifying coaches and other personnel to staff the facility.

It might be a bit jarring to see this come to fruition, but it's actually a good thing. Surely most players will eventually sign before the season begins, and having all the free agents in one camp is a good way to have them getting their reps in similar fashion to how it would be happening in spring training with an actual team.

Of course, they won't be able to play games, but at least they'll be able to play some intrasquad scrimmages.

Again, it's probably at least a little unsettling, especially given the climate of free agency this offseason, but this is a situation where a player signing a few weeks into camp probably won't be too far behind his new teammates in terms of getting ready for the regular season.